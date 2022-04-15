Vasilevskiy was pulled 10:41 into the second period of Thursday's 4-3 OT win over the Ducks after allowing three goals on 13 shots.

The last time Vasilevskiy got the yank was March 13, 2018, when he surrendered six goals on 29 shots in two periods in an eventual 7-4 loss to the Sens. His teammates defended him after the game, saying they didn't play well in front of him and allowed too many deflections. Vasilevskiy will shake this off, but the last 10 days have been a sobering period where even superheroes can be human. He's 0-3-1 with 16 goals allowed in his last five starts dating back to April 4.