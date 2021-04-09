Vasilevskiy made 32 saves in a 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy cruised to the win, although the Jackets did outscore the Bolts 3-1 from late in the second onward. He remains the class of the league, but it is worth noting that he's just 3-3 in his last six starts, with three, four-goal games given up. Vasilevskiy could just be tired. We hope that's all it is with head-to-head playoffs either underway or just days away.