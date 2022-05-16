Point (leg) is considered doubtful to play in Tuesday's Game 1 matchup with the Panthers but is considered day-to-day, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Point appears to have avoided a serious injury which is certainly good news for the Lightning. Still, the 26-year-old center generated two goals and two assists in the seven-game series versus the Leafs, including three power-play points. Without Point in the lineup Tuesday, Alex Killorn has moved into a second-line role while Nick Paul will slide over to center.