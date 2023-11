Johansson will be stationed between the pipes at home against Boston on Monday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Johansson has won two straight starts entering Monday but he gave up six goals on 57 shots during those victories. He's coughed up at least four goals in seven of his last eight outings, registering a subpar 4.15 GAA and an .869 save percentage during that span. On the year, Johansson has gone 7-4-4 with a 3.40 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 15 games.