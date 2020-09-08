Shattenkirk produced three assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.
A week off between games didn't slow down Shattenkirk or the Lightning as a whole. The blueliner has produced five assists and a plus-6 rating in his last two outings. He's up to a goal and eight helpers with 23 hits in 14 games. Shattenkirk's third assist Monday came on the power play, his first point in that situation in the playoffs.
