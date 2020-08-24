McDonagh (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against Boston and did not return, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
McDonagh left around halfway through the third period of Sunday's loss to the Bruins and was unable to return to the game. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's Game 2 tilt.
