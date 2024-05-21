McDonagh was traded to the Lightning from the Predators along with a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round selection and 2024 seventh-round pick.
McDonagh spent five seasons with the Lightning during his previous stint, logging 267 regular-season games for the club while lifting Lord Stanley's cup twice during his stay. McDonagh figures to slot into a third pairing for the Lightning. With the acquisition of McDonagh, Tampa Bay is unlikely to re-sign Matt Dumba or Calvin de Haan.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Notches assist in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Sitting Friday•
-
Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Picks up helper in win•
-
Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Contributes pair of assists•
-
Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Solid showing in Saturday's win•