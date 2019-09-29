Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Leaves with undisclosed injury
Johnson left Saturday's preseason matchup against the Panthers after the first period with an undisclosed injury, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.
It's unclear when Johnson got nicked up. Johnson's fantasy owners will have to hope his removal from the game was just precautionary, as Thursday's season opener is fast approaching.
