Matthews (wrist) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Edmonton, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Matthews will return to his usual featured role following his two-game absence, skating on Toronto's top line and first power-play unit against the Oilers. The 23-year-old pivot has racked up 18 goals and 31 points through 18 games this campaign.
