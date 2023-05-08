Samsonov (undisclosed) is still being evaluated, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov, who is apparently feeling better Monday, is scheduled to undergo some tests as well as an MRI. He left Sunday's game against Florida early in the second period following a collision with teammate Luke Schenn. If Samsonov isn't available to play Wednesday in Game 4 versus the Panthers, Joseph Woll or Matt Murray will get the nod in a must-win contest for the Leafs.