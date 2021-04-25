Tavares scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Jets.
He sealed the deal on a William Nylander pass on a 2-on-1 and extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, seven assists). Tavares is elevating his game and sustaining strong offensive production at the right time for the Leafs as they stride confidently toward the playoffs.
