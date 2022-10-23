Tavares connected on a pair of power-play goals Saturday, propelling the Maple Leafs past the Jets 4-1.

Tavares, who had just one two-goal game last season, utilized the power play Saturday to produce his first multi-marker effort this season. All three of Tavaras' goals this season have come with the man advantage. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick scored his first Saturday after creating a turnover near the crease area and lifting a shot over goalie Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder. Tavares, who added four shots Saturday, has 119 career power-play goals.