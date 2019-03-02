Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Another absence expected

Kadri (concussion) participated in morning skate, but he doesn't appear fit to play in Saturday's game against the Sabres, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Barring a quick turnaround, fantasy owners will need to continue seeking alternatives to Kadri in daily contests. He has missed five consecutive games but remains off injured reserve, partially due to the 23-man roster limit being lifted. Kadri's next opportunity to suit up will arrive Monday for a road game against the Flames.