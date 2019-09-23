Sandin is pushing to make the Leafs' opening night roster, reports Sportsnet.ca.

"He's been outstanding," said fellow defender, Morgan Rielly, following the first few preseason games. Sandin has a great fantasy future, but at 19, his entry-level status plays hard against him. Like Travis Dermott last season, the Sandman can move freely to the AHL Marlies without passing through waivers. Four other contenders for the bottom D pairing would have to clear waivers. Still, Sandin's poise and talent bely his youth and the Leafs need talent on the back end. At minimum, he's stash-worthy in keeper formats.