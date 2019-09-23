Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Playing well beyond years
Sandin is pushing to make the Leafs' opening night roster, reports Sportsnet.ca.
"He's been outstanding," said fellow defender, Morgan Rielly, following the first few preseason games. Sandin has a great fantasy future, but at 19, his entry-level status plays hard against him. Like Travis Dermott last season, the Sandman can move freely to the AHL Marlies without passing through waivers. Four other contenders for the bottom D pairing would have to clear waivers. Still, Sandin's poise and talent bely his youth and the Leafs need talent on the back end. At minimum, he's stash-worthy in keeper formats.
