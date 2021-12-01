Koskinen will tend the twine for Wednesday's home clash with Pittsburgh.
Koskinen trails only Cam Talbot and Jack Campbell for the league lead in wins with 11 and will look to continue that pursuit versus the Pens. Given the absences on the Oilers' blue line, the netminder could see an uptick in shots Wednesday, which makes him an intriguing fantasy option.
