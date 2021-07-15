Forsling agreed to terms on a three-year, $8 million contract with Florida on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Forsling is coming off a solid first season playing with the Panthers in which he set career highs in goals (five), assists (12) and power-play points (four). With the club expected to buy out Keith Yandle, Forsling will likely be included on the team's protected list heading into the NHL Expansion Draft.