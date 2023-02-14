Forsling notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Wild.

Forsling entered Monday with no points over his last seven games, by far his worst drought of the season. The defenseman snapped the slump by setting up an Eetu Luostarinen tally in the second period. Forsling's played well in all zones this season, racking up seven goals, 24 helpers, 139 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 56 appearances while filling a top-four role.