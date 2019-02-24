Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Moves into third place on wins list

Luongo stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

The win was Luongo's 13th of the season and the 484th of his career, moving him into a tie with Ed Belfour for third place on the NHL's all-time list. Third figures to be as high as the 39-year-old will rise, however -- second place belongs to Patrick Roy and his 551 victories, and another 67 wins seems a lot to ask of a goalie who hasn't won more than 18 in any of the last three seasons. Luongo's 3.07 GAA and .896 save percentage are also his worst numbers since he was a rookie, although even in the twilight of his career he's still capable of solid performances.