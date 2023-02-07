Bobrovsky made 32 saves in Monday's 7-1 win over the Lightning.

Nikita Kucherov slipped a puck past him on a snap shot from the blue line early in the second period, but otherwise Bobrovsky was sharp in his first action since suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 19. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, Bobrovsky has a 5-2-1 record through nine appearances, but his 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage indicate how much credit should go to the Florida offense for that success.