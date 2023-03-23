Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Thursday.

Bobrovsky has won his last three starts and is 6-0-1 in his last seven games. The netminder is 24-17-3 with a 2.98 GAA and .904 save percentage. He will take on the Maple Leafs, who are ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.40 goals per game.

