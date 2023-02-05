Bobrovsky (lower body) practiced with the team Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has missed the last five games and hasn't dressed since Jan. 19 against Montreal. The veteran netminder will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can return to game action.
