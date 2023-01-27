Bobrovsky (lower body) was placed on the injured reserve list by Florida, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Bobrovsky was injured Jan. 19 against Montreal and the move is retroactive to that date. What that means is Bobrovsky is eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy. At the very least though, he won't play Friday versus Los Angeles. The 34-year-old is 12-13-2 with a 3.25 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 30 contests in 2022-23. Alex Lyon is expected to start against the Kings while Mack Guzda will serve as the backup.