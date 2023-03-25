Bobrovsky will start Saturday's home game against the Rangers.

Bobrovsky surrendered five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Toronto. He has a 24-18-3 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 48 appearances. Bobrovsky gave up five goals on 28 shots in a 5-3 loss against the Rangers on Jan. 1. New York ranks 12th in the league this campaign with 3.32 goals per game.