Sissons scored his 13th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Sissons has goals in consecutive games with the tally Saturday. He added four PIM, three shots and two hits in the contest. The goal gave Sissons a career-high 28 points in 66 appearances. The third-line forward may have some fantasy appeal in deeper formats, given his 93 hits and 96 shots this season to go along with the respectable point output.

