Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fifth season of 25-plus goals
Forsberg scored his 25th goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Forsberg is up to 45 points in 55 games, in a season that's seen him deal with a couple of injuries. The left wing added three shots and three blocked shots in the contest. Forsberg's season numbers aren't near the 60 points we've come to expect from him, but with 0.82 points per game, he's been productive when healthy.
