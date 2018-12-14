Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Trending towards career season
Ekholm recorded an assist for the fifth time in the past six games in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.
Apart from a four-game dry spell in the middle of November, Ekholm has been a model of consistency on the Preds' blue line this season. He is now up to 20 points in 32 games, putting him on pace for a career-high 50-point season. If the 28-year-old Swede is still somehow available on your league's waiver wire, do not hesitate to snap him up.
