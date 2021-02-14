Arvidsson extended his current pointless streak to five games in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Arvidsson got off to a decent start this season with seven points in his first 10 games, but he's been stone cold since the beginning of February. Keep him on your bench until he finds a way to rediscover his scoring touch.
