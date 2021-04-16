Panarin picked up two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over New Jersey.

Panarin assisted on Ryan Lindgren's first goal of the season to help New York grab a 2-0 lead, then lit the lamp himself once before the first intermission and again after. With 15 goals and 31 assists in 32 appearances, Panarin's having an even better campaign on a per-game basis than last year, when he was a finalist for the Hart Trophy.