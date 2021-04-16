Panarin picked up two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over New Jersey.
Panarin assisted on Ryan Lindgren's first goal of the season to help New York grab a 2-0 lead, then lit the lamp himself once before the first intermission and again after. With 15 goals and 31 assists in 32 appearances, Panarin's having an even better campaign on a per-game basis than last year, when he was a finalist for the Hart Trophy.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Four points in high-scoring win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Keeps rolling offensively•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Five points in last two games•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Spurs comeback with three points•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three helpers against Sabres•