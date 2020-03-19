Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Enjoying career year

Panarin has already set new career highs in goals (32) and assists (63) through the first 69 games of the 2019-20 campaign.

It's been an absolute monstrous season for Panarin, who has also already tied his career high in power-play points (24) while working on New York's top unit. The Rangers have to be happy with their decision to sign the right-handed winger to a huge seven-year, $81.5 contract last offseason, as Panarin is still just 28 years old and should continue to produce at an elite level for most, if not all of his lengthy deal. If the NHL ends up resuming regular-season play, Panarin will undoubtedly eclipse the 100-point threshold for the first time in his career this year.