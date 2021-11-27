Panarin and the Rangers won't play versus the Islanders on Sunday due to COVID-related concerns.
The Islanders are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, so Sunday's game has been postponed. Panarin will have to wait for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia for his next opportunity to add to the 21 points he's racked up through 20 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two points including game-winner•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Three helpers in Sunday's win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two power-play points Tuesday•