Howden suffered a fractured foot during Thursday's loss to the Islanders and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Howden will finish the season having picked up seven points, 11 PIM, 33 shots on goal, 57 hits and 35 blocks in 42 games. He's set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but he's been a reliable bottom-six option for the Rangers over the past three seasons, so it seems likely he'll re-sign with New York.