Shesterkin allowed three goals on 45 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Shesterkin earned his third straight win in this contest, holding down the fort in the third period and overtime to help the Rangers get into the second round. He's allowed three goals in each of the last three games. The 26-year-old will continue to serve as the Rangers' starting goalie in the second round versus the Hurricanes.