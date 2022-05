Shesterkin stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Carolina.

Shesterkin was sharp in Game 1, shutting out the Hurricanes for the first two periods, but allowed a Sebastian Aho goal late in the third before Ian Cole scored the eventual winner in overtime. The 26-year-old netminder seems to be back on track after a few shaky performances against the Penguins in the opening round. Shesterkin now has a .911 save percentage so far in the playoffs with a 3.42 GAA.