Kakko (not injury related) will be activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, but he won't be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with Buffalo, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Todayreports.

Kakko has been away from the team since entering the league's virus protocols Feb. 20, so he'll need to get a few practices in before rejoining the lineup. The 20-year-old Finn has tallied three points in 14 games this season.