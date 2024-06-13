Kakko has signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kakko was set to become a restricted free agent in July after completing his two-year, $4.2 million contract. He struggled in 2023-24, recording just 13 goals and 19 points across 61 regular-season contests after setting career highs with 18 goals and 40 points in 82 outings in 2022-23. The 23-year-old can't be counted out at the age of 23, but he certainly hasn't lived up to his potential after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Look for him to open next season as a part of the Rangers' bottom six.