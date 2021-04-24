Buchnevich scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
He lit the lamp just before the eight-minute mark of the first period, giving him his second career 20-goal campaign and second GWG of the year. Despite the shortened schedule, Buchnevich needs just two more tallies and five more points o the season to establish new career highs.
