Strome scored a power-play goal and a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Strome has been tearing it up for over a month now, producing six goals and 17 assists in his last 18 games. After last season's 59 points in 70 games were written off as a byproduct of Artemi Panarin's dazzling play, Strome's showing that he's capable of generating offense with and without Panarin.