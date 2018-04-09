Ericsson established career highs in hits (133) and blocked shots (84) in the 2017-18 campaign.

Unfortunately, Ericsson's new standard for defensive excellence likely made little difference in the fantasy realm, as owners generally crave offensive production instead. Besides, the Wings still allowed more goals (255) than they scored (217) this season. Ericsson has two years left on his contract with a hefty annual cap hit of $4.25 million. Can you tell GM Ken Holland is loyal to his Swedes?