Mittelstadt was added to the active roster and will play in Thursday's game against New Jersey, per CBS Sports.

Mittelstadt continues to bounce between the taxi squad and active roster in a cap-saving measure by the team. The 22-year-old has earned two assists and three shots across 11:28 of average ice time in four games this campaign. He'll return to his usual bottom-six role, seeing some time on the power play for Thursday's game.