Mittelstadt signed a three-year, $17.25 million deal with Colorado on Tuesday.

Mittelstadt put up solid numbers for the Avs after being acquired at the trade deadline last season. The 25-year-old center garnered four goals on 25 shots to go with six helpers, 12 hits and eight blocks in 18 appearances. Scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, Mittelstadt avoids a protracted contract negotiation by getting this deal done early. Heading into the 2024-25 campaign the Minnesota native should be capable of reaching the 50-point threshold for a third consecutive season and even challenging for 60-plus.