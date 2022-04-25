Okposo sustained a leg injury at Monday's practice session and is being evaluated, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo has found his offensive game of late, as he has recorded three goals, one assist and 13 shots over his last six outings. If the winger misses any time, it will likely see Cody Eakin draw into the lineup, though the Sabres could also call up a player from the minors. At this point, even a relatively minor injury could see Okposo miss the final two games of the season, especially with the team out of playoff contention.