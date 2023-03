Pilut was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Pilut's demotion could be an indication that Riley Stillman (upper body) or Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) will be ready to return for Thursday's clash with Dallas. In his last appearance, the 27-year-old Pilut racked up one goal, one assist and one shot despite logging just 13:31 of ice time. Even if Pilut is recalled before Thursday's clash, he will likely serve as a healthy scratch again.