Sabres' Robin Lehner: Avoids surgery
Lehner won't require surgery to correct his lower-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The news comes after Lehner missed the Sabres' cleanout day while seeking a second opinion, though there wasn't any further information given on his status following the appointment. A restricted free agent this summer, it's unclear whether the big netminder will be in Buffalo next season or how his injury will affect the level of interest he attracts as a potential trade piece.
