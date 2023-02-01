Forsberg stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 5-4 win against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Forsberg surrendered at least one goal in each period, including two markers on 13 shots in the third frame. He still won though, putting him at 11-10-2 with a 3.13 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 27 contests this season. Forsberg has secured three straight victories, but he was more impressive during his previous two wins, stopping 59 of 61 shots over that span.