Forsberg stopped 21 of 22 shots after replacing Cam Talbot (lower body) in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Talbot exited just before the game's halfway point, leaving Forsberg to play the final 31:55. With Talbot expected to be sidelined through at least the All-Star break, Forsberg will likely get most or all of the starts through early February. Forsberg came in with a 2-0 lead and limited the struggling Islanders offense to a single goal, but he had struggled mightily against far tougher competition before this game, allowing a combined 12 goals to the Avalanche and Jets over his previous two outings.