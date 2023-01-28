Forsberg stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 6-2 victory over Toronto on Friday.

One of the two goals Forsberg surrendered was scored during a Maple Leafs power play. He improved to 9-10-2 with a 3.24 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 25 contests this season. Forsberg had a 0-2-0 record, 5.14 GAA and .847 save percentage over his previous three games.