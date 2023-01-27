Forsberg will guard the road goal against the Maple Leafs on Friday before defending the home goal against Montreal on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun reports.

With Cam Talbot sidelined with a lower-body injury, the Senators will ride Forsberg hard heading into the All-Star break. The 30-year-old Forsberg will first try to pick up a road win in a tough matchup with a Toronto team that's 19-3-4 at home this year. The Maple Leafs will, however, be without leading goal-scorer Auston Matthews, who is set to miss a minimum of three weeks with a sprained knee.