Forsberg is expected to require 2-3 months of recovery time after suffering MCL tears in both knees Saturday against Edmonton, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. He was moved to injured reserve Monday.

Forsberg won't need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehab process. In 28 appearances during the 2022-23 season, he posted a record of 11-11-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Ottawa currently has Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese as goaltending options. The team hopes to get Cam Talbot (lower body) back within the next two weeks.