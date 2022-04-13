Watson scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Watson opened the scoring with jut five seconds remaining in the first period. He scored from the high slot on a quick pass from Josh Norris. He picked up the assist on an empty-net goal by Tim Stutzle that put the Sens up 4-1 with 14 seconds left in the game. Watson has just eight goals and four assists in 58 games this season, but his game has been much warmer lately. He has four goals and an assist in his last five games.