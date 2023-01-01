Watson scored a goal during a 4-2 loss to the host Red Wings on Saturday.

Watson, who notched his first marker in six outings, opened the scoring by beating goalie Magnus Hellberg blocker side for a 1-0, first-period lead. The 30-year-old left winger has endured two prolonged goalless droughts this season, going 13 games (Nov. 19-Dec. 14) and 15 outings to open the campaign.